rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ornate enameled fruit container
Save
Edit Image
giltpatternfruitartgoldfloral patternwalldesign
Wall art Instagram post template, editable text
Wall art Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9575143/wall-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ornate antique teapot pendant
Ornate antique teapot pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931330/pomanderFree Image from public domain license
Minimal photo frame mockup, customizable home decor
Minimal photo frame mockup, customizable home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713054/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-customizable-home-decorView license
Ornate gold pendant with pearls
Ornate gold pendant with pearls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931755/pendantFree Image from public domain license
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Pendant Shaped as a Ship by Reinhold Vasters (Designer)
Pendant Shaped as a Ship by Reinhold Vasters (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931332/pendant-shaped-ship-reinhold-vasters-designerFree Image from public domain license
Minimal square frame mockup element, editable design
Minimal square frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702013/minimal-square-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Pendant with the Holy Sacrament
Pendant with the Holy Sacrament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930167/pendant-with-the-holy-sacramentFree Image from public domain license
Wooden picture frame mockup element, editable design
Wooden picture frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751629/wooden-picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Antique enameled gourd snuffbox
Antique enameled gourd snuffbox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929699/pomanderFree Image from public domain license
Minimal square frame mockup, editable design
Minimal square frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734885/minimal-square-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin Immaculate with Ramon Llull and Duns Scotus and the Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint…
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin Immaculate with Ramon Llull and Duns Scotus and the Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930539/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Wall art Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Wall art Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213130/wall-art-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Pendant with Resurrection
Pendant with Resurrection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930419/pendant-with-resurrectionFree Image from public domain license
Red background, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixel
Red background, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630095/red-background-editable-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView license
Double-Sided Pendant with Symbols of Christ and the Passion and Christ Among the Doctors
Double-Sided Pendant with Symbols of Christ and the Passion and Christ Among the Doctors
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930276/photo-image-christ-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708102/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Intricate antique gold locket design
Intricate antique gold locket design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935136/vinaigretteFree Image from public domain license
Wooden picture frame mockup, editable design
Wooden picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759894/wooden-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Hat Badge with the Head of Saint John the Baptist Adapted as a Pendant
Hat Badge with the Head of Saint John the Baptist Adapted as a Pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929905/hat-badge-with-the-head-saint-john-the-baptist-adapted-pendantFree Image from public domain license
Wall art Instagram story, editable social media design
Wall art Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213136/wall-art-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Double-Sided Crucifix Pendant
Double-Sided Crucifix Pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929912/double-sided-crucifix-pendantFree Image from public domain license
Wall art blog banner template, editable ad
Wall art blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213144/wall-art-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Sponge Box
Sponge Box
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935517/sponge-boxFree Image from public domain license
Editable brass picture frame mockup, editable artwork
Editable brass picture frame mockup, editable artwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798921/editable-brass-picture-frame-mockup-editable-artworkView license
Pendant Cross
Pendant Cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931041/pendant-crossFree Image from public domain license
Antique frame mockup, editable design
Antique frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792324/antique-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait Miniature with Enameled Frame
Portrait Miniature with Enameled Frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931602/portrait-miniature-with-enameled-frameFree Image from public domain license
Antique frame mockup element, editable design
Antique frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791088/antique-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Vinaigrette
Vinaigrette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008569/vinaigretteFree Image from public domain license
Famous artwork oil painting element, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous artwork oil painting element, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912911/png-art-artwork-bloomView license
Pendant with Venus and Cupid
Pendant with Venus and Cupid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931083/pendant-with-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain license
Famous oil painting artwork, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous oil painting artwork, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912177/png-art-artwork-bloomView license
Presentation Medal of Francesco Morosini
Presentation Medal of Francesco Morosini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932548/presentation-medal-francesco-morosiniFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant photo frame mockup
Editable elegant photo frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15614567/editable-elegant-photo-frame-mockupView license
Pendant with Adam and Eve
Pendant with Adam and Eve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931659/pendant-with-adam-and-eveFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold picture frame mockup, Van Gogh’s Almond blossom, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable gold picture frame mockup, Van Gogh’s Almond blossom, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067711/png-almond-blossom-art-blueView license
Pendant with the Christ Child
Pendant with the Christ Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029409/pendant-with-the-christ-childFree Image from public domain license
Green background, editable gold flower border
Green background, editable gold flower border
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690932/green-background-editable-gold-flower-borderView license
Vintage ornate metal compact
Vintage ornate metal compact
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935014/vinaigretteFree Image from public domain license