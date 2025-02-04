rawpixel
Pendant with Agnus Dei (Lamb of God)
Vintage snake frame png, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767422/vintage-snake-frame-png-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pendant Shaped as a Dragon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929814/pendant-shaped-dragonFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376994/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Pendant with the Penitent Saint Jerome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930130/pendant-with-the-penitent-saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377021/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Pendant with a Lion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931301/pendant-with-lionFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377009/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Pendant Shaped as a Dog
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937268/pendant-shaped-dogFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377005/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Pendant Shaped as a Mermaid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931016/pendant-shaped-mermaidFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376992/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Ornate gold pendant with pearls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931755/pendantFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378662/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Pendant with an Intaglio of the Judgment of Paris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930544/pendant-with-intaglio-the-judgment-parisFree Image from public domain license
Editable enamel butterfly pin design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301226/editable-enamel-butterfly-pin-design-element-setView license
Pendant with Resurrection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930419/pendant-with-resurrectionFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377027/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Double-Sided Crucifix Pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929912/double-sided-crucifix-pendantFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376996/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Ornate antique teapot pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931330/pomanderFree Image from public domain license
Vintage perfume Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685038/vintage-perfume-instagram-post-templateView license
Pendant with Figure of Fortune
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019391/pendant-with-figure-fortuneFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378664/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Pendant Shaped as a Horseman by Salomon Weininger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931109/pendant-shaped-horseman-salomon-weiningerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower illustration isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990639/watercolor-flower-illustration-isolated-element-setView license
Dress Ornament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930396/dress-ornamentFree Image from public domain license
Rose perfume Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684900/rose-perfume-instagram-post-templateView license
Elegant gold jewelry collection display.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17543198/elegant-gold-jewelry-collection-displayView license
Editable enamel bird pin design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15297612/editable-enamel-bird-pin-design-element-setView license
Pendant Necklace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930887/pendant-necklaceFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold round frame, cute Golden Retriever design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911818/editable-gold-round-frame-cute-golden-retriever-designView license
Two-Sided Pendant with Cameo showing Juno and Minerva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930363/two-sided-pendant-with-cameo-showing-juno-and-minervaFree Image from public domain license
Gold medal mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416375/gold-medal-mockup-editable-designView license
Christ on the Cross with the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929928/christ-the-cross-with-the-virgin-and-saint-john-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain license
Gold jewelries with a flower bouquet remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941055/gold-jewelries-with-flower-bouquet-remixView license
Pendant with the Virgin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936486/pendant-with-the-virginFree Image from public domain license
Gingham collage, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418660/gingham-collage-editable-design-element-setView license
Pendant with Figure of Justice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930759/pendant-with-figure-justiceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage snake frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720263/vintage-snake-frame-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView license
Double-Sided Pendant with Symbols of Christ and the Passion and Christ Among the Doctors
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930276/photo-image-christ-art-circleFree Image from public domain license