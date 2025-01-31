Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagedaggerswordweaponsword weaponweapon daggerwoodknifemetalArming SwordOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 433 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1083 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseOrnate medieval sword with engravingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932334/swordFree Image from public domain licenseSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseTwo-Handed Sword with Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930468/two-handed-sword-with-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseHunting Hangar with Calendar Bladehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930851/hunting-hangar-with-calendar-bladeFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseDaggerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931028/daggerFree Image from public domain licenseWristwatch with hand shadow remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12791181/wristwatch-with-hand-shadow-remixView licenseElegant historical sword designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930269/rapierFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room hanger mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587977/hotel-room-hanger-mockup-editable-designView licenseGunner's Stilettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931220/gunners-stilettoFree Image from public domain licenseFixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseDagger with Wheel-Lock Pistolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930096/dagger-with-wheel-lock-pistolFree Image from public domain licenseLighter mockup, editable object designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11099369/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView licenseRapier and Scabbard by Antonio Piccininohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930687/rapier-and-scabbard-antonio-piccininoFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158944/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseSword from the Armory of Schloss Ambras, Innsbruckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931032/sword-from-the-armory-schloss-ambras-innsbruckFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseDagger and Sheathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931377/dagger-and-sheathFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive art installation poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21802409/interactive-art-installation-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseAntique ornate sword with hilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932601/smallswordFree Image from public domain licenseWooden fork and spoon editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600816/wooden-fork-and-spoon-editable-mockup-elementView licensePortions of a Field Armor by Jacob Halderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929529/portions-field-armor-jacob-halderFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic feather, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418778/realistic-feather-editable-design-element-setView licenseElegant antique silver sword hilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008921/smallswordFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseLandsknecht Dagger with Scabbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930123/landsknecht-dagger-with-scabbardFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMedieval polearm weapon displayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930525/billFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930487/maceFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSmallsword by Gottfried Christian Leygebehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931574/smallsword-gottfried-christian-leygebeFree Image from public domain licenseUnite & conquer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView licenseThrusting Sword (Estoc)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935177/thrusting-sword-estocFree Image from public domain licenseCooking on wooden table remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803556/cooking-wooden-table-remixView licenseFriuli Spearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932121/friuli-spearFree Image from public domain licensePurple right angle shape png elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7394974/purple-right-angle-shape-png-elementView licenseRapierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930675/rapierFree Image from public domain license