rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Plate with Narcissus, Cupid and Echo Transformed into Stone by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Save
Edit Image
maiolica tin glazed earthenwaretreepersonartcirclecupidplatepainting
Valentine's day package poster template
Valentine's day package poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667636/valentines-day-package-poster-templateView license
Wide-rimmed bowl with Vulcan Forging Arms with Venus and Cupid
Wide-rimmed bowl with Vulcan Forging Arms with Venus and Cupid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12836794/wide-rimmed-bowl-with-vulcan-forging-arms-with-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain license
Cupids shopping sale iPhone wallpaper editable design
Cupids shopping sale iPhone wallpaper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798892/cupids-shopping-sale-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Salt Cellar by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Salt Cellar by Francesco Xanto Avelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929434/salt-cellar-francesco-xanto-avelliFree Image from public domain license
Angel quote Instagram post template
Angel quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686750/angel-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Charger with Apollo by Francesco Xanto Avelli da Rovigo
Charger with Apollo by Francesco Xanto Avelli da Rovigo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801140/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flat tin, food packaging mockup
Flat tin, food packaging mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715651/flat-tin-food-packaging-mockupView license
Dish with The Story of Semiramis
Dish with The Story of Semiramis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838262/dish-with-the-story-semiramisFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Footed dish with Diana and Actaeon
Footed dish with Diana and Actaeon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12836914/footed-dish-with-diana-and-actaeonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080365/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Plate from the Pucci Service: 'Hero and Leander' by Francesco Xanto Avelli da Rovigo
Plate from the Pucci Service: 'Hero and Leander' by Francesco Xanto Avelli da Rovigo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801125/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Doodle plate mockup, editable design
Doodle plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428229/doodle-plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Plate with The Vision of Alcyone and arms of Jacopo Pisaro
Plate with The Vision of Alcyone and arms of Jacopo Pisaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838334/plate-with-the-vision-alcyone-and-arms-jacopo-pisaroFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable design
Vintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632597/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Dish with The Woman of Sestos and the Eagle and arms of the Pucci family
Dish with The Woman of Sestos and the Eagle and arms of the Pucci family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838356/dish-with-the-woman-sestos-and-the-eagle-and-arms-the-pucci-familyFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467142/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plate with Scene from Ariosto’s 'Orlando Furioso' by Francesco Xanto Avelli da Rovigo
Plate with Scene from Ariosto’s 'Orlando Furioso' by Francesco Xanto Avelli da Rovigo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801083/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Donut festival Instagram post template, editable text
Donut festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467121/donut-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Nativity
The Nativity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268172/the-nativityFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic craft workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Ceramic craft workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539151/ceramic-craft-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Armorial dish: The story of Apollo
Armorial dish: The story of Apollo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270064/armorial-dish-the-story-apolloFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's special poster template
Valentine's special poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435836/valentines-special-poster-templateView license
Armorial dish: The story of King Anius
Armorial dish: The story of King Anius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270060/armorial-dish-the-story-king-aniusFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Valentine's cupids heart collage remix editable design
Vintage Valentine's cupids heart collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624973/vintage-valentines-cupids-heart-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Plate (piatto): The story of Aeneas
Plate (piatto): The story of Aeneas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185520/plate-piatto-the-story-aeneasFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Footed bowl depicting Cephalus killing Procris
Footed bowl depicting Cephalus killing Procris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8269557/footed-bowl-depicting-cephalus-killing-procrisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable design
Vintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424818/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView license
The Entombment of Christ
The Entombment of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268581/the-entombment-christFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cupids shopping sale collage remix editable design
Vintage cupids shopping sale collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9416574/vintage-cupids-shopping-sale-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Dish (coppa)
Dish (coppa)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270059/dish-coppaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Valentine's cupids marketing collage remix editable design
Vintage Valentine's cupids marketing collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367817/vintage-valentines-cupids-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Plate with The Continence of Scipio
Plate with The Continence of Scipio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838178/plate-with-the-continence-scipioFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cupids shopping sale collage illustration editable design
Vintage cupids shopping sale collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798931/vintage-cupids-shopping-sale-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Plate (tagliere)
Plate (tagliere)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268203/plate-tagliereFree Image from public domain license
Happy White Day Instagram post template
Happy White Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117843/happy-white-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Plate with Hercules and Lichas and arms of the Pucci family
Plate with Hercules and Lichas and arms of the Pucci family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8269944/plate-with-hercules-and-lichas-and-arms-the-pucci-familyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Valentine's cupids heart collage illustration editable design
Vintage Valentine's cupids heart collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12625144/vintage-valentines-cupids-heart-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Plate (tagliere)
Plate (tagliere)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8269476/plate-tagliereFree Image from public domain license