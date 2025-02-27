Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemaiolica tin glazed earthenwaretreepersonartcirclecupidplatepaintingPlate with Narcissus, Cupid and Echo Transformed into Stone by Francesco Xanto AvelliOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarValentine's day package poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667636/valentines-day-package-poster-templateView licenseWide-rimmed bowl with Vulcan Forging Arms with Venus and Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12836794/wide-rimmed-bowl-with-vulcan-forging-arms-with-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseCupids shopping sale iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798892/cupids-shopping-sale-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseSalt Cellar by Francesco Xanto Avellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929434/salt-cellar-francesco-xanto-avelliFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686750/angel-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCharger with Apollo by Francesco Xanto Avelli da Rovigohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801140/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlat tin, food packaging mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715651/flat-tin-food-packaging-mockupView licenseDish with The Story of Semiramishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838262/dish-with-the-story-semiramisFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseFooted dish with Diana and Actaeonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12836914/footed-dish-with-diana-and-actaeonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080365/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate from the Pucci Service: 'Hero and Leander' by Francesco Xanto Avelli da Rovigohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801125/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDoodle plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428229/doodle-plate-mockup-editable-designView licensePlate with The Vision of Alcyone and arms of Jacopo Pisarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838334/plate-with-the-vision-alcyone-and-arms-jacopo-pisaroFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632597/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDish with The Woman of Sestos and the Eagle and arms of the Pucci familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838356/dish-with-the-woman-sestos-and-the-eagle-and-arms-the-pucci-familyFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467142/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate with Scene from Ariosto’s 'Orlando Furioso' by Francesco Xanto Avelli da Rovigohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801083/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDonut festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467121/donut-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Nativityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268172/the-nativityFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic craft workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539151/ceramic-craft-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArmorial dish: The story of Apollohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270064/armorial-dish-the-story-apolloFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's special poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435836/valentines-special-poster-templateView licenseArmorial dish: The story of King Aniushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270060/armorial-dish-the-story-king-aniusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Valentine's cupids heart collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624973/vintage-valentines-cupids-heart-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePlate (piatto): The story of Aeneashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185520/plate-piatto-the-story-aeneasFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFooted bowl depicting Cephalus killing Procrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8269557/footed-bowl-depicting-cephalus-killing-procrisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424818/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Entombment of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268581/the-entombment-christFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cupids shopping sale collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9416574/vintage-cupids-shopping-sale-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDish (coppa)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270059/dish-coppaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Valentine's cupids marketing collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367817/vintage-valentines-cupids-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePlate with The Continence of Scipiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838178/plate-with-the-continence-scipioFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cupids shopping sale collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798931/vintage-cupids-shopping-sale-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePlate (tagliere)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8268203/plate-tagliereFree Image from public domain licenseHappy White Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117843/happy-white-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePlate with Hercules and Lichas and arms of the Pucci familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8269944/plate-with-hercules-and-lichas-and-arms-the-pucci-familyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Valentine's cupids heart collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12625144/vintage-valentines-cupids-heart-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePlate (tagliere)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8269476/plate-tagliereFree Image from public domain license