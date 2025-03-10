rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Colorful ornate ceramic jug
Save
Edit Image
patternartvintagefloral patterndesignfloralcraftmetal
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Vintage ornate ceramic beer stein
Vintage ornate ceramic beer stein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936159/tankardFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Vintage ceramic beer stein horse
Vintage ceramic beer stein horse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007995/tankardFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507364/png-ancient-arch-archedView license
Vintage stein with equestrian motif
Vintage stein with equestrian motif
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932756/tankardFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544461/png-arch-arched-architectureView license
Ornate ceramic stein with lid
Ornate ceramic stein with lid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937019/tankardFree Image from public domain license
Blue ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Blue ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552147/png-abstract-aqua-archView license
Cider Jug
Cider Jug
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009030/cider-jugFree Image from public domain license
William Morris quote, Instagram post template, editable design
William Morris quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999164/william-morris-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Vintage ceramic stein with lid
Vintage ceramic stein with lid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935358/tankardFree Image from public domain license
Live love travel Instagram story template
Live love travel Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView license
Ornate floral ceramic stein
Ornate floral ceramic stein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837443/tankardFree Image from public domain license
William Morris quote Facebook story template
William Morris quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Jug (Pot à l'eau tourné) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Jug (Pot à l'eau tourné) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931321/jug-pot-leau-tourne-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote Instagram story template
Journey quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729561/journey-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Elegant white ceramic pitcher
Elegant white ceramic pitcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008463/jugFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564372/png-accessory-android-wallpaper-archView license
Antique red glass stein elegance
Antique red glass stein elegance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932825/tankardFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551719/png-abstract-accessory-android-wallpaperView license
Vintage ceramic beer stein
Vintage ceramic beer stein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936663/tankardFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544230/png-abstract-android-wallpaper-archView license
Tower-Jug by Mintons Ltd.
Tower-Jug by Mintons Ltd.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050727/tower-jug-mintons-ltdFree Image from public domain license
Trust in God Instagram story template
Trust in God Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729559/trust-god-instagram-story-templateView license
Coffee Pot by Francis Crump
Coffee Pot by Francis Crump
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933859/coffee-pot-francis-crumpFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pitcher with Pewter Lid
Pitcher with Pewter Lid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318568/pitcher-with-pewter-lidFree Image from public domain license
Gingham collage, editable design element set
Gingham collage, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418589/gingham-collage-editable-design-element-setView license
Antique floral ceramic teapot artistry
Antique floral ceramic teapot artistry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936134/teapotFree Image from public domain license
Beige vintage woman background, aesthetic leafy patterned background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable…
Beige vintage woman background, aesthetic leafy patterned background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630897/png-aesthetic-background-leafy-patternedView license
Antique ceramic teapot with flowers
Antique ceramic teapot with flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936116/teapotFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, blue vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, blue vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551994/png-arch-arched-architectureView license
Milk Jug by Mennecy Factory
Milk Jug by Mennecy Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931101/milk-jug-mennecy-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Kindness matters mobile wallpaper template
Kindness matters mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788813/kindness-matters-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Teapot by Johann Köpping (Silversmith)
Teapot by Johann Köpping (Silversmith)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936781/teapot-johann-kopping-silversmithFree Image from public domain license
Islamic new year Facebook post template
Islamic new year Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748181/islamic-new-year-facebook-post-templateView license
Pair of Wine Ewers by David Bomes
Pair of Wine Ewers by David Bomes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932033/pair-wine-ewers-david-bomesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral collage elements, editable element set
Vintage floral collage elements, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498689/vintage-floral-collage-elements-editable-element-setView license
Vintage ornate ceramic teapot design
Vintage ornate ceramic teapot design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933728/teapotFree Image from public domain license