rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin and Christ
Save
Edit Image
christartgoldcoralcraftredarchitecturehistory
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626138/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Double-Sided Pendant with Christ and Virgin
Double-Sided Pendant with Christ and Virgin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931234/double-sided-pendant-with-christ-and-virginFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template
Good Friday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView license
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin Immaculate with Ramon Llull and Duns Scotus and the Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint…
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin Immaculate with Ramon Llull and Duns Scotus and the Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930539/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration poster template
Good Friday celebration poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView license
Double-Sided Pendant with Symbols of Christ and the Passion and Christ Among the Doctors
Double-Sided Pendant with Symbols of Christ and the Passion and Christ Among the Doctors
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930276/photo-image-christ-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night editable poster template
Prayer night editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620887/prayer-night-editable-poster-templateView license
Hat Badge with a Cameo of a Laureate Head
Hat Badge with a Cameo of a Laureate Head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930091/hat-badge-with-cameo-laureate-headFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379669/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Double-Sided Pendant with the Deposition and the Resurrection
Double-Sided Pendant with the Deposition and the Resurrection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930685/double-sided-pendant-with-the-deposition-and-the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable social media design
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620892/prayer-night-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Cameo of Venus and Cupid, Probably a Hat Badge Mounted as a Pendant
Cameo of Venus and Cupid, Probably a Hat Badge Mounted as a Pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929720/cameo-venus-and-cupid-probably-hat-badge-mounted-pendantFree Image from public domain license
Bible quote Facebook post template
Bible quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630521/bible-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Pendant with the Penitent Saint Jerome
Pendant with the Penitent Saint Jerome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930130/pendant-with-the-penitent-saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night blog banner template, editable text
Prayer night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620884/prayer-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Two-Sided Pendant with Cameo showing Juno and Minerva
Two-Sided Pendant with Cameo showing Juno and Minerva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930363/two-sided-pendant-with-cameo-showing-juno-and-minervaFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451279/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Pendant with an Intaglio of the Judgment of Paris
Pendant with an Intaglio of the Judgment of Paris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930544/pendant-with-intaglio-the-judgment-parisFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting Instagram story template, editable design
Prayer meeting Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515184/prayer-meeting-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Pendant with Cameo of a Roman Woman
Pendant with Cameo of a Roman Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931524/pendant-with-cameo-roman-womanFree Image from public domain license
Worship Instagram post template
Worship Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451269/worship-instagram-post-templateView license
Pendant with the Virgin
Pendant with the Virgin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936486/pendant-with-the-virginFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686609/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Pendant with Adam and Eve
Pendant with Adam and Eve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931659/pendant-with-adam-and-eveFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView license
Pendant with an Armed Centaur
Pendant with an Armed Centaur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930243/pendant-with-armed-centaurFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView license
Double-Sided Pendant with Scenes from the Lives of Saint Francis and of Christ
Double-Sided Pendant with Scenes from the Lives of Saint Francis and of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930248/double-sided-pendant-with-scenes-from-the-lives-saint-francis-and-christFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Pendant Shaped as a Ship by Reinhold Vasters (Designer)
Pendant Shaped as a Ship by Reinhold Vasters (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931332/pendant-shaped-ship-reinhold-vasters-designerFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696149/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Double-Sided Crucifix Pendant
Double-Sided Crucifix Pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929912/double-sided-crucifix-pendantFree Image from public domain license
Prayer quote Facebook post template
Prayer quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630585/prayer-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Elegant vintage gemstone pendant
Elegant vintage gemstone pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932177/pendantFree Image from public domain license
Baby angel flowers fantasy remix, editable design
Baby angel flowers fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665070/baby-angel-flowers-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Pendant with Intaglio Portrait of Anna of Austria in Enameled Frame
Pendant with Intaglio Portrait of Anna of Austria in Enameled Frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930696/pendant-with-intaglio-portrait-anna-austria-enameled-frameFree Image from public domain license
Worship Instagram post template
Worship Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825188/worship-instagram-post-templateView license
Pendant with Christ Appearing to Saint Mary Magdalene
Pendant with Christ Appearing to Saint Mary Magdalene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930077/pendant-with-christ-appearing-saint-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain license
History museums Instagram post template, editable text
History museums Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498224/history-museums-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pendant with the Bust of a Woman
Pendant with the Bust of a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930386/pendant-with-the-bust-womanFree Image from public domain license