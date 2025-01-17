Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagechristartgoldcoralcraftredarchitecturehistoryDouble-Sided Pendant with the Virgin and ChristOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2400 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626138/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with Christ and Virginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931234/double-sided-pendant-with-christ-and-virginFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with the Virgin Immaculate with Ramon Llull and Duns Scotus and the Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930539/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with Symbols of Christ and the Passion and Christ Among the Doctorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930276/photo-image-christ-art-circleFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620887/prayer-night-editable-poster-templateView licenseHat Badge with a Cameo of a Laureate Headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930091/hat-badge-with-cameo-laureate-headFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379669/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with the Deposition and the Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930685/double-sided-pendant-with-the-deposition-and-the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620892/prayer-night-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCameo of Venus and Cupid, Probably a Hat Badge Mounted as a Pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929720/cameo-venus-and-cupid-probably-hat-badge-mounted-pendantFree Image from public domain licenseBible quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630521/bible-quote-facebook-post-templateView licensePendant with the Penitent Saint Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930130/pendant-with-the-penitent-saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620884/prayer-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTwo-Sided Pendant with Cameo showing Juno and Minervahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930363/two-sided-pendant-with-cameo-showing-juno-and-minervaFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451279/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licensePendant with an Intaglio of the Judgment of Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930544/pendant-with-intaglio-the-judgment-parisFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515184/prayer-meeting-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePendant with Cameo of a Roman Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931524/pendant-with-cameo-roman-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451269/worship-instagram-post-templateView licensePendant with the Virginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936486/pendant-with-the-virginFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686609/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePendant with Adam and Evehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931659/pendant-with-adam-and-eveFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView licensePendant with an Armed Centaurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930243/pendant-with-armed-centaurFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView licenseDouble-Sided Pendant with Scenes from the Lives of Saint Francis and of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930248/double-sided-pendant-with-scenes-from-the-lives-saint-francis-and-christFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licensePendant Shaped as a Ship by Reinhold Vasters (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931332/pendant-shaped-ship-reinhold-vasters-designerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696149/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDouble-Sided Crucifix Pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929912/double-sided-crucifix-pendantFree Image from public domain licensePrayer quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630585/prayer-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseElegant vintage gemstone pendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932177/pendantFree Image from public domain licenseBaby angel flowers fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665070/baby-angel-flowers-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePendant with Intaglio Portrait of Anna of Austria in Enameled Framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930696/pendant-with-intaglio-portrait-anna-austria-enameled-frameFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825188/worship-instagram-post-templateView licensePendant with Christ Appearing to Saint Mary Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930077/pendant-with-christ-appearing-saint-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseHistory museums Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498224/history-museums-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePendant with the Bust of a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930386/pendant-with-the-bust-womanFree Image from public domain license