rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ring with Cameo Portrait of Girolamo Savonarola
Save
Edit Image
cameoanimalpersonartgoldfoodringhistory
Jewelry care essentials template for social media, editable design
Jewelry care essentials template for social media, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21152632/jewelry-care-essentials-template-for-social-media-editable-designView license
Hat Badge with a Cameo of a Laureate Head
Hat Badge with a Cameo of a Laureate Head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930091/hat-badge-with-cameo-laureate-headFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Two-Sided Pendant with Cameo showing Juno and Minerva
Two-Sided Pendant with Cameo showing Juno and Minerva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930363/two-sided-pendant-with-cameo-showing-juno-and-minervaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Pendant with Cameo of a Roman Woman
Pendant with Cameo of a Roman Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931524/pendant-with-cameo-roman-womanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Cameo of Venus and Cupid, Probably a Hat Badge Mounted as a Pendant
Cameo of Venus and Cupid, Probably a Hat Badge Mounted as a Pendant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929720/cameo-venus-and-cupid-probably-hat-badge-mounted-pendantFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin and Christ
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin and Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930327/double-sided-pendant-with-the-virgin-and-christFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Vintage gold pendant with pearl
Vintage gold pendant with pearl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931731/pendantFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Cameo Pendant Brooch
Cameo Pendant Brooch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933706/cameo-pendant-broochFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Dress Ornament
Dress Ornament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930396/dress-ornamentFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
Cameo Locket by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Cameo Locket by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932502/cameo-locket-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Engagement ring box png, 3D wedding remix, editable design
Engagement ring box png, 3D wedding remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161367/engagement-ring-box-png-wedding-remix-editable-designView license
Head of Poseidon
Head of Poseidon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838371/head-poseidonFree Image from public domain license
We're engaged poster template, editable text & design
We're engaged poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475284/were-engaged-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Cameo with Portrait of John Wesley by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Cameo with Portrait of John Wesley by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930748/cameo-with-portrait-john-wesley-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Pendant with the Virgin
Pendant with the Virgin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936486/pendant-with-the-virginFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Vinaigrette in the Form of a Mussel Shell
Vinaigrette in the Form of a Mussel Shell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010188/vinaigrette-the-form-mussel-shellFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView license
Antique cameo depicting mythological scene
Antique cameo depicting mythological scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933190/broochFree Image from public domain license
Engagement ring box, 3D wedding remix, editable design
Engagement ring box, 3D wedding remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162312/engagement-ring-box-wedding-remix-editable-designView license
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin Immaculate with Ramon Llull and Duns Scotus and the Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint…
Double-Sided Pendant with the Virgin Immaculate with Ramon Llull and Duns Scotus and the Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930539/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Engagement ring box, 3D wedding remix, editable design
Engagement ring box, 3D wedding remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162318/engagement-ring-box-wedding-remix-editable-designView license
Pendant with Adam and Eve
Pendant with Adam and Eve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931659/pendant-with-adam-and-eveFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry branding, Facebook post template, aesthetic editable design
Jewelry branding, Facebook post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18291227/jewelry-branding-facebook-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Apollo by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Apollo by Wedgwood Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931342/apollo-wedgwood-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Hand presenting engagement ring, wedding proposal remix, editable design
Hand presenting engagement ring, wedding proposal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832436/hand-presenting-engagement-ring-wedding-proposal-remix-editable-designView license
Pendant with an Intaglio of the Judgment of Paris
Pendant with an Intaglio of the Judgment of Paris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930544/pendant-with-intaglio-the-judgment-parisFree Image from public domain license
Engagement ring poster template, editable text and design
Engagement ring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715047/engagement-ring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Figure of Saint Paul by Salomon Weininger
Figure of Saint Paul by Salomon Weininger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932115/figure-saint-paul-salomon-weiningerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Pendant with a Cameo of Orpheus Charming the Animals by Alessandro Masnago
Pendant with a Cameo of Orpheus Charming the Animals by Alessandro Masnago
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930178/pendant-with-cameo-orpheus-charming-the-animals-alessandro-masnagoFree Image from public domain license