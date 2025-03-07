Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmasorchestra conductorhandswordartfactorymusicbowsCellist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDog music conductor mobile wallpaper collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591057/dog-music-conductor-mobile-wallpaper-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBassoon Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930094/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music orchestra Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474277/classical-music-orchestra-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHurdy-Gurdy Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930346/photo-image-hand-person-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700832/music-festival-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseSinger for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930971/singer-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700833/music-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseViolinist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931063/violinist-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseDog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591051/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClarinet Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930469/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseDog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591066/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseConductor for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929613/conductor-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583381/orchestra-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFlute Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930826/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseDog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362906/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSinger for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931307/singer-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseViolin concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251330/violin-concert-poster-templateView licenseTrumpeter for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931333/trumpeter-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseViolin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342723/violin-png-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBagpiper for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930168/bagpiper-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351271/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrum Beater for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929935/drum-beater-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music festival Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642319/classical-music-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDrummer for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930780/drummer-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseViolin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351312/violin-png-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGuitarist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931276/guitarist-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410529/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePlaque: Warrior and Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820731/plaque-warrior-and-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884707/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licenseLion (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850585/lion-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884708/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePlaque: Equestrian Oba and Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8264734/plaque-equestrian-oba-and-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10383491/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licensePair of candlestandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8158007/pair-candlestandsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410309/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseArmchair (Fauteuil à la reine) (one of a pair) (part of a set)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850688/armchair-fauteuil-reine-one-pair-part-setFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10410146/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licenseTeapot with coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8166101/teapot-with-coverFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884710/aesthetic-watercolor-cello-editable-remix-designView licensePotpourri vase (pot-pourri gondole)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823049/potpourri-vase-pot-pourri-gondoleFree Image from public domain license