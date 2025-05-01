Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImageanimalbirdartgoldcraftchickenhistoryjewelryEwer by Agathon Léonard (Modeler)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1011 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2527 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTurkey in a farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12611955/turkey-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licensePhoenix-Headed Ewerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054632/phoenix-headed-ewerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11673319/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBeer Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935854/beer-jugFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260880/grand-opening-editable-poster-templateView licenseEwer by Phoenix Ware (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933746/ewer-phoenix-ware-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538464/grand-opening-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCovered Tankardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936931/covered-tankardFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888350/grand-opening-editable-flyer-templateView licenseVintage stein with equestrian motifhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932756/tankardFree Image from public domain licenseTurkey in a farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612207/turkey-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseElegant vintage glass pitcher designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008126/pitcherFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11823788/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTankard (Trick Glass)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933928/tankard-trick-glassFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260892/grand-opening-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935912/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260865/grand-opening-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseMilk Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008205/milk-jugFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452455/grand-opening-instagram-post-templateView licenseElegant glass jug with decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931839/ewerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Twitter header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888926/grand-opening-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView licenseJug (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851529/jug-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263729/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseColorful vintage ceramic steinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009264/tankardFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263844/grand-opening-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTwo Tall Pitchershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935425/two-tall-pitchersFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263845/grand-opening-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseEwer by Edward Lycetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941438/ewer-edward-lycettFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827047/grand-opening-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseEwerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264530/ewerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888564/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEwer by Ernest Chaplethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931724/ewer-ernest-chapletFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562194/grand-opening-instagram-post-templateView licensePair of Ewers by Dom Faberzhehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933681/pair-ewers-dom-faberzheFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894082/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage ceramic jug with illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008629/pitcherFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Twitter post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260889/grand-opening-twitter-post-template-editable-textView licenseWine Jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933323/wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827048/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseEwer by William Adamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930596/ewer-william-adamsFree Image from public domain license