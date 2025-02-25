Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehorseanimalpersonartcirclefoodplatepaintingPlate with Story of Numa Pompilius and Arms of Gonzaga by Urbino PotteriesOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePlate with Moses Striking the Rock by Urbino Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930637/plate-with-moses-striking-the-rock-urbino-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licensePlate with Horatio at the Bridge by Urbino Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930057/plate-with-horatio-the-bridge-urbino-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseCat dining table, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613934/cat-dining-table-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licensePlate with Isaac Blessing Jacob by Urbino Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930838/plate-with-isaac-blessing-jacob-urbino-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseSalmon fish, seafood illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901062/salmon-fish-seafood-illustration-editable-designView licensePlate with The Continence of Scipiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838178/plate-with-the-continence-scipioFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShallow bowl with Ruggierohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12836739/shallow-bowl-with-ruggieroFree Image from public domain licenseSalmon fish, seafood illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982235/salmon-fish-seafood-illustration-editable-designView licenseDish with The Heroism of Marcus Curtiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838287/dish-with-the-heroism-marcus-curtiusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licensePlate (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12836831/plate-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseArmorial dish with bianco sopra bianco ornamenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837164/armorial-dish-with-bianco-sopra-bianco-ornamentFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licensePlate with a Youthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931804/plate-with-youthFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseShallow bowl with Beautiful Cassandrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838230/shallow-bowl-with-beautiful-cassandraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseDish (Coppa Amatoria)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930512/dish-coppa-amatoriaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licensePlate with Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931406/plate-with-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576416/cowboys-and-horses-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDisplay Plate with Judith Holding the Head of Holoferneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932806/display-plate-with-judith-holding-the-head-holofernesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseDish with The Story of Semiramishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838262/dish-with-the-story-semiramisFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseBowl with a Bust of Mucius Scaevola by Faenza Potterieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930810/bowl-with-bust-mucius-scaevola-faenza-potteriesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseDish with centaur and centauress battlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837117/dish-with-centaur-and-centauress-battlingFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseWide-rimmed bowl with Vulcan Forging Arms with Venus and Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12836794/wide-rimmed-bowl-with-vulcan-forging-arms-with-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate by Grieksche A Factory (Maker)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932317/plate-grieksche-factory-makerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licensePlate with Jacob Is Shown Joseph’s Coathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851769/plate-with-jacob-shown-josephs-coatFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseDish depicting the Trojan Horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270901/dish-depicting-the-trojan-horseFree Image from public domain license