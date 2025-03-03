Little Victorian girl png sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Premium image Info

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Low Resolution 534 x 800 px

High Resolution (HD) 1209 x 1812 px

View personal and business license

Get Premium from just

‎$ 8 / month Explore Premium

Free Free design resources and creative tools 0 Free forever Join Free