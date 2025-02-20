Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevase bronzecrownpersonartcraftstatuehistorysculptureAllegorical Figure of Europe by Derby Porcelain ManufactoryOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 732 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1831 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreek Goddess statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11031891/greek-goddess-statue-editable-mockupView licenseAllegorical Figure of Asia by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930908/allegorical-figure-asia-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseMeditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView licenseAllegorical Figure of Africa by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930614/allegorical-figure-africa-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseAllegorical Figure of America by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930616/allegorical-figure-america-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseKing sitting on throne fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663200/king-sitting-throne-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseLovers and Jester by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932195/lovers-and-jester-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseAncient sculpture surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663786/ancient-sculpture-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Europe by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930032/photo-image-crown-horse-plantFree Image from public domain licenseThe child king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663566/the-child-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseJohn Milton by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932022/john-milton-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseThe serene king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663582/the-serene-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Africa by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929968/photo-image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429023/buddhist-center-facebook-post-templateView licenseStreet Seller by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932813/street-seller-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485939/buddhism-poster-templateView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing America by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930035/photo-image-person-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient sculpture surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664949/ancient-sculpture-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseAllegorical Figure Representing Asia by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930488/photo-image-person-art-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600721/virtual-museum-poster-templateView licenseCenterpiece and Stand with Pair of Sugar Casters by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929967/photo-image-crown-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591508/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCreamer by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937140/creamer-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFigure of Africa by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930805/figure-africa-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFighting a devil fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663453/fighting-devil-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSugar Bowl by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936172/sugar-bowl-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlower Holder by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008810/flower-holder-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigure of America by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930956/figure-america-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428899/visit-thailand-facebook-post-templateView licenseTurkish Figure, Sweetmeat Dish by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933698/turkish-figure-sweetmeat-dish-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval knight in castle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663157/medieval-knight-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937082/cup-and-saucer-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseKnight & king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663296/knight-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTurkish Figure, Sweetmeat Dish by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931470/turkish-figure-sweetmeat-dish-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism history poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592219/buddhism-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSauceboat by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929692/sauceboat-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain license