Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageplanttreepersonartbowadultwomancraftFigure of Asia by Bow Porcelain FactoryOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 691 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1727 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristmas gift box editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482593/christmas-gift-box-editable-mockupView licenseFigure of Europe by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931451/figure-europe-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710356/butterfly-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigure of America by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930956/figure-america-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460728/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseFigure of Africa by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930805/figure-africa-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613773/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseBoy with Dog by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931571/boy-with-dog-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTurkish Figure, Sweetmeat Dish by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933698/turkish-figure-sweetmeat-dish-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614255/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseTurkish Figure, Sweetmeat Dish by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931470/turkish-figure-sweetmeat-dish-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseScent Bottle: Huntswoman by Ludwigsburg Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933665/scent-bottle-huntswoman-ludwigsburg-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseGroup: Hunters or Lovers by Naselmeyer Naselmeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009200/group-hunters-lovers-naselmeyer-naselmeyerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSeal by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029338/seal-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseAllegorical Figure of Asia by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930908/allegorical-figure-asia-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseLovers and Jester by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932195/lovers-and-jester-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseFigure of Bravery (Herzhaftigkeit) by Wilhelm Christian Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933047/figure-bravery-herzhaftigkeit-wilhelm-christian-meyerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licensePotpourri Vase with Shepherdess by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932093/potpourri-vase-with-shepherdess-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613551/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseStreet Seller by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932813/street-seller-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo Monkeys by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931303/two-monkeys-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHappy women's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408455/happy-womens-day-poster-templateView licenseFigure of a Butcher by Jean-Jacques Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935193/figure-butcher-jean-jacques-louisFree Image from public domain licenseYear end specials poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933282/year-end-specials-poster-templateView licenseJohn Milton by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932022/john-milton-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseStacked gift boxes editable mockup, realistic objecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12187959/stacked-gift-boxes-editable-mockup-realistic-objectView licensePorcelain figurine of young harvesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935553/augustFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563728/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-angelView licenseCharming porcelain figurine boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937236/octoberFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541720/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseAllegorical Figure of Africa by Derby Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930614/allegorical-figure-africa-derby-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain license