Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepistol guncrossswordtrophygoldwallgunfamiliesCombination Spanner-Primer Flask-Screwdriver with the Coat of Arms of the Haller von Hallerstein and Nüzel von Sunderspuhl FamiliesOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 930 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2325 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPistol gun element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003864/pistol-gun-element-set-editable-designView licenseTriple-Wheellock Pistol by Wolf Junghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930949/triple-wheellock-pistol-wolf-jungFree Image from public domain licensePistol gun element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003872/pistol-gun-element-set-editable-designView licenseWheellock Pistolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930875/wheellock-pistolFree Image from public domain licensePistol gun element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003859/pistol-gun-element-set-editable-designView licenseCombined Double-Barreled Flintlock Pistol and Folding Knifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930152/combined-double-barreled-flintlock-pistol-and-folding-knifeFree Image from public domain licensePistol gun element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003866/pistol-gun-element-set-editable-designView licenseWheellock Riflehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932650/wheellock-rifleFree Image from public domain licensePistol gun element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003869/pistol-gun-element-set-editable-designView licenseDagger with Wheel-Lock Pistolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930096/dagger-with-wheel-lock-pistolFree Image from public domain licensePistol gun element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003867/pistol-gun-element-set-editable-designView licensePair of Flintlock Holster Pistolshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931843/pair-flintlock-holster-pistolsFree Image from public domain licensePistol gun element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003865/pistol-gun-element-set-editable-designView licenseWalking Stick-Hammer-Sword-Wheellock Pistolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929454/walking-stick-hammer-sword-wheellock-pistolFree Image from public domain licensePistol gun element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003871/pistol-gun-element-set-editable-designView licenseBreech-Loading Center-Fire Gun in form of a Walking Stickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931337/breech-loading-center-fire-gun-form-walking-stickFree Image from public domain licensePistol gun element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003870/pistol-gun-element-set-editable-designView licenseHorseman's Axehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930196/horsemans-axeFree Image from public domain licenseGun control Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539954/gun-control-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePair of Flintlock Holster Pistolshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932254/pair-flintlock-holster-pistolsFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic cowboy logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548734/authentic-cowboy-logo-template-editable-designView licenseDouble-Barrel Revolving Flintlock Holster Pistol (One of a Pair) by T. Thiermayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931290/double-barrel-revolving-flintlock-holster-pistol-one-pair-thiermayFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy gun, vintage logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548191/cowboy-gun-vintage-logo-templateView licenseFlintlock Holster Pistol (One of a pair) by J. J. Behrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930212/flintlock-holster-pistol-one-pair-behrFree Image from public domain licenseRetro gun logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548319/retro-gun-logo-template-editable-designView licenseOver-and-Under Flintlock Pocket Pistol of the Hughes of Gwerclas Family with Case and Accessorieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329300/photo-image-paper-aesthetic-handFree Image from public domain licenseNo to guns poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710792/guns-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHunting Sword combined with Flintlock Pistolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931274/hunting-sword-combined-with-flintlock-pistolFree Image from public domain licenseNo to guns Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539976/guns-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSix-Barreled Pepperbox Disk Primer Pistol with Case and Accessorieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234778/six-barreled-pepperbox-disk-primer-pistol-with-case-and-accessoriesFree Image from public domain licenseNo to guns Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710903/guns-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlintlock Target Pistol of Prince William Frederick, Second Duke of Gloucester and Edinburgh (1776–1834), with Case and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851436/photo-image-hand-aesthetic-goldFree Image from public domain licenseNo to guns Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710932/guns-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePriming Flask with Spanner and Screwdriverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931777/priming-flask-with-spanner-and-screwdriverFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy National Day Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548867/cowboy-national-day-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePair of Wheellock Pistols Made for the Bodyguard of the Prince-Elector of Saxonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851571/photo-image-gold-sword-woodFree Image from public domain licenseSteampunk time traveller fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665580/steampunk-time-traveller-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePair of Flintlock Holster Pistolshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935076/pair-flintlock-holster-pistolsFree Image from public domain licenseNo to guns Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926210/guns-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCombination Primer-Spanner-Ramrodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931496/combination-primer-spanner-ramrodFree Image from public domain license