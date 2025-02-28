Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartfurnituredesigncoffeeplatetablecoffee cupDemitasse and Saucer by Peter Behrens (Designer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 885 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2212 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLaptop workstation aesthetic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813531/laptop-workstation-aesthetic-remixView licenseChair by Peter Behrens (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929558/chair-peter-behrens-designerFree Image from public domain licenseMenu card editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616249/menu-card-editable-mockupView licenseSide Plate, for the Wertheim Department Store, Berlin by Gebrüder Bauscher and Peter Behrenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801546/photo-image-art-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman drinking coffee while working at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14917098/businesswoman-drinking-coffee-while-working-homeView licenseTwo miniature cups (part of a service)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838338/two-miniature-cups-part-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21469820/coffee-shop-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseGarniture of Three Lidded Vases and Two Open Vaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264690/garniture-three-lidded-vases-and-two-open-vasesFree Image from public domain licensePorcelain teacup mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212057/porcelain-teacup-mockup-editable-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Königliche Porzellan-Manufaktur Berlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936358/cup-and-saucer-konigliche-porzellan-manufaktur-berlinFree Image from public domain licenseSunday brunch poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139026/sunday-brunch-poster-templateView licenseCream Pot with Lid by Porzellanmanufaktur Frankenthalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932415/cream-pot-with-lid-porzellanmanufaktur-frankenthalFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant & coffee background, aesthetic food digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044781/croissant-coffee-background-aesthetic-food-digital-paintView licenseVase by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931654/vase-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic designer profile poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444210/graphic-designer-profile-poster-templateView licenseCoffeepothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837409/coffeepotFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable picture frame mockup, Japandi interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720821/customizable-picture-frame-mockup-japandi-interiorView licenseElegant blue porcelain platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931987/plateFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444214/business-news-poster-templateView licenseBowl by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934336/bowl-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseAerial view of various coffeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914279/aerial-view-various-coffeeView licenseCup and Saucer by Manifattura Ginori (Sesto Fiorentino, Italy)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931552/cup-and-saucer-manifattura-ginori-sesto-fiorentino-italyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Denuelle Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029530/cup-and-saucer-denuelle-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseMug by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936127/mug-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseSlop Bowl by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936154/slop-bowl-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pancake & chocolate drinks digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12056544/editable-pancake-chocolate-drinks-digital-paint-illustrationView licenseMug by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936924/mug-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774443/minimal-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTeacup and Saucer by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008813/teacup-and-saucer-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Denuelle Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009516/cup-and-saucer-denuelle-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029643/bowl-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935571/cup-and-saucer-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTea Set by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932915/tea-set-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license