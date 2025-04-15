Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechelseaplantartfloral patternfoodplatejewelryphotoDish by Chelsea Porcelain FactoryOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 872 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2180 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage floral dish png mockup element, editable kitchenware designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424045/vintage-floral-dish-png-mockup-element-editable-kitchenware-designView licenseDish by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930787/dish-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFloral frame desktop wallpaper, editable white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235881/floral-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-white-designView licenseDish by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932252/dish-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFruit flower collection elements set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952189/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView licenseDish by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931047/dish-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDish by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932496/dish-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licensePlate by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932154/plate-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePlate by Chelsea Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932573/plate-chelsea-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDish by Chelsea Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932207/dish-chelsea-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePlate by Chelsea Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932735/plate-chelsea-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseSoup Bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936624/soup-bowlFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePlate by Ansbach Pottery and Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932996/plate-ansbach-pottery-and-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseStudio presentation Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21493767/image-flowers-plant-aestheticView licenseSoup Plate by Russian Imperial Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029449/soup-plate-russian-imperial-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licensePorcelain teacup mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212057/porcelain-teacup-mockup-editable-designView licenseSoup Platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931761/soup-plateFree Image from public domain licenseEditable round plate mockup, pink flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541146/editable-round-plate-mockup-pink-flower-designView licensePlate by Buen Retiro Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008335/plate-buen-retiro-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseBrown high heel chelsea boots mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14482005/brown-high-heel-chelsea-boots-mockup-editable-designView licenseSoup Bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930751/soup-bowlFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Chocolate Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735234/happy-chocolate-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePlate by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932480/plate-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plate mockup, tableware product flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9994525/editable-plate-mockup-tableware-product-flat-lay-designView licensePlate by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029640/plate-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseOval flower frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11608256/oval-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePlate by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932322/plate-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseOval flower frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11608508/oval-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseDish by Davenport Potteries and Porcelain Factorieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937046/dish-davenport-potteries-and-porcelain-factoriesFree Image from public domain licenseFruit flower collection elements set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617485/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView licensePlatter by Bow Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936801/platter-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFruit flower collection elements set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905600/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView licenseElegant porcelain platter with cresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009247/platterFree Image from public domain license