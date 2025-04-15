rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dish by Chelsea Porcelain Factory
Save
Edit Image
chelseaplantartfloral patternfoodplatejewelryphoto
Vintage floral dish png mockup element, editable kitchenware design
Vintage floral dish png mockup element, editable kitchenware design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424045/vintage-floral-dish-png-mockup-element-editable-kitchenware-designView license
Dish by Chelsea Porcelain Factory
Dish by Chelsea Porcelain Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930787/dish-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Floral frame desktop wallpaper, editable white design
Floral frame desktop wallpaper, editable white design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235881/floral-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-white-designView license
Dish by Chelsea Porcelain Factory
Dish by Chelsea Porcelain Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932252/dish-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952189/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView license
Dish by Chelsea Porcelain Factory
Dish by Chelsea Porcelain Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931047/dish-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Dish by Chelsea Porcelain Factory
Dish by Chelsea Porcelain Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932496/dish-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Plate by Bow Porcelain Factory
Plate by Bow Porcelain Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932154/plate-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Plate by Chelsea Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
Plate by Chelsea Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932573/plate-chelsea-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dish by Chelsea Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
Dish by Chelsea Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932207/dish-chelsea-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Plate by Chelsea Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
Plate by Chelsea Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932735/plate-chelsea-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Soup Bowl
Soup Bowl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936624/soup-bowlFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Plate by Ansbach Pottery and Porcelain Factory
Plate by Ansbach Pottery and Porcelain Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932996/plate-ansbach-pottery-and-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Studio presentation Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldt
Studio presentation Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21493767/image-flowers-plant-aestheticView license
Soup Plate by Russian Imperial Porcelain Factory
Soup Plate by Russian Imperial Porcelain Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029449/soup-plate-russian-imperial-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Porcelain teacup mockup, editable design
Porcelain teacup mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212057/porcelain-teacup-mockup-editable-designView license
Soup Plate
Soup Plate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931761/soup-plateFree Image from public domain license
Editable round plate mockup, pink flower design
Editable round plate mockup, pink flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541146/editable-round-plate-mockup-pink-flower-designView license
Plate by Buen Retiro Porcelain Factory
Plate by Buen Retiro Porcelain Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008335/plate-buen-retiro-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Brown high heel chelsea boots mockup, editable design
Brown high heel chelsea boots mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14482005/brown-high-heel-chelsea-boots-mockup-editable-designView license
Soup Bowl
Soup Bowl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930751/soup-bowlFree Image from public domain license
Happy Chocolate Day Instagram post template
Happy Chocolate Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735234/happy-chocolate-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Plate by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
Plate by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932480/plate-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Editable plate mockup, tableware product flat lay design
Editable plate mockup, tableware product flat lay design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9994525/editable-plate-mockup-tableware-product-flat-lay-designView license
Plate by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
Plate by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029640/plate-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Oval flower frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
Oval flower frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11608256/oval-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Plate by Bow Porcelain Factory
Plate by Bow Porcelain Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932322/plate-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Oval flower frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
Oval flower frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11608508/oval-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Dish by Davenport Potteries and Porcelain Factories
Dish by Davenport Potteries and Porcelain Factories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937046/dish-davenport-potteries-and-porcelain-factoriesFree Image from public domain license
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617485/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView license
Platter by Bow Porcelain Factory
Platter by Bow Porcelain Factory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936801/platter-bow-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905600/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView license
Elegant porcelain platter with crest
Elegant porcelain platter with crest
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009247/platterFree Image from public domain license