rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bowl by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Save
Edit Image
gold vesselpersonarttrophygoldtableawardarchitecture
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003765/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931114/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003781/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Cup and Saucer (from a tea service) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer (from a tea service) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930421/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003780/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008377/cup-and-saucer-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003868/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Covered Bowl and Stand (Ecuelle de la toilette) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Covered Bowl and Stand (Ecuelle de la toilette) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930855/photo-image-person-art-goldFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003786/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Soup Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Soup Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931696/soup-plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003787/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Saladier Bowl by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Saladier Bowl by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931625/saladier-bowl-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003808/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931959/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003766/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932801/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003809/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932065/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Editable golden trophy design element set
Editable golden trophy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503687/editable-golden-trophy-design-element-setView license
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931464/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Editable golden trophy design element set
Editable golden trophy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507477/editable-golden-trophy-design-element-setView license
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931482/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001761/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Tea Bowl and Saucer by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
Tea Bowl and Saucer by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935562/tea-bowl-and-saucer-worcester-porcelain-factory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Editable golden trophy design element set
Editable golden trophy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360306/editable-golden-trophy-design-element-setView license
Cup and Saucer with Portrait of Benjamin Franklin by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer with Portrait of Benjamin Franklin by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931093/photo-image-person-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000666/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932452/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000670/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Tea Bowl and Saucer
Tea Bowl and Saucer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929583/tea-bowl-and-saucerFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000668/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Covered Bowl and Stand (Écuelle) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Covered Bowl and Stand (Écuelle) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930550/photo-image-pattern-art-goldFree Image from public domain license
Editable golden trophy design element set
Editable golden trophy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360470/editable-golden-trophy-design-element-setView license
Dish from the Charlotte Louise Service by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Dish from the Charlotte Louise Service by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931858/photo-image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000675/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Ornate vintage porcelain plate design
Ornate vintage porcelain plate design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929489/plateFree Image from public domain license
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
Award trophy and medal element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000664/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Cup and Saucer by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931855/cup-and-saucer-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
Editable Successful employees holding trophies design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296782/editable-successful-employees-holding-trophies-design-element-setView license
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Plate by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931665/plate-manufacture-nationale-sevres-manufacturerFree Image from public domain license