Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechristmasorchestra conductortoy figurecartoonhandpersonartfactorySinger for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526489/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseBassoon Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930094/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597380/orchestra-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHurdy-Gurdy Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930346/photo-image-hand-person-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseOpen hours poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660535/open-hours-poster-templateView licenseSinger for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930971/singer-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace safety Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14575436/workplace-safety-instagram-post-templateView licenseCellist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930534/cellist-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526316/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseViolinist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931063/violinist-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778990/orchestra-concert-poster-templateView licenseClarinet Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930469/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660529/christmas-sale-poster-templateView licenseConductor for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929613/conductor-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830484/png-1932-art-artworkView licenseFlute Player for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930826/photo-image-cartoon-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526338/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseTrumpeter for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931333/trumpeter-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseHot drinks cafe blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599097/hot-drinks-cafe-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBagpiper for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930168/bagpiper-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseDrum Beater for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929935/drum-beater-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778992/orchestra-concert-instagram-story-templateView licenseDrummer for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930780/drummer-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597671/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGuitarist for the Monkey Band by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931276/guitarist-for-the-monkey-band-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseDog violinist, music & entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362906/dog-violinist-music-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlaque: Equestrian Oba and Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8264734/plaque-equestrian-oba-and-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music orchestra Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474277/classical-music-orchestra-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlaque: Warrior and Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820731/plaque-warrior-and-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12925924/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licenseLion (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850585/lion-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597451/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLidded Box (ekpoki)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8286503/lidded-box-ekpokiFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas greetings Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597101/christmas-greetings-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBracelet: Leopard Heads and Ceremonial Swordshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8246824/bracelet-leopard-heads-and-ceremonial-swordsFree Image from public domain licenseSecret Santa party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683010/secret-santa-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFigure: Bird of Prophecy (Ahianmwen-oro)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8286600/figure-bird-prophecy-ahianmwen-oroFree Image from public domain licenseDog music conductor mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9423258/dog-music-conductor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWaist Pendant: Crocodile Headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8286620/waist-pendant-crocodile-headFree Image from public domain license