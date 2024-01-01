rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934239
Shadow Box with Miniature of Saint Ursula
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shadow Box with Miniature of Saint Ursula

More

Shadow Box with Miniature of Saint Ursula

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License