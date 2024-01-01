rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934274
Jar by Svend Hammershøi
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Jar by Svend Hammershøi

More

Jar by Svend Hammershøi

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License