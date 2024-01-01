rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934972
Sauceboat by Plymouth Porcelain Factory
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text
Sauceboat by Plymouth Porcelain Factory
Customize
Or start from these designs

Sauceboat by Plymouth Porcelain Factory

More

Sauceboat by Plymouth Porcelain Factory

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License