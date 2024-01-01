rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935047
Paperweight by Baccarat Glassworks
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text
Paperweight by Baccarat Glassworks
Customize
Or start from these designs

Paperweight by Baccarat Glassworks

More

Paperweight by Baccarat Glassworks

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License