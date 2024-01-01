https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935135Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsVinaigrette with View of Kings College, CambridgeMoreVinaigrette with View of Kings College, CambridgeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 994 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2486 px | 300 dpiFree Download