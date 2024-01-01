rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935185
Vinaigrette by John Bettridge
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text
Vinaigrette by John Bettridge
Customize
Or start from these designs

Vinaigrette by John Bettridge

More

Vinaigrette by John Bettridge

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License