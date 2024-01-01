rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936814
Milk Jug (from a tea service) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)
Milk Jug (from a tea service) by Manufacture nationale de Sèvres (Manufacturer)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

