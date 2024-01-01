rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937292
Wine Cooler from the Duke of Clarence Service by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wine Cooler from the Duke of Clarence Service by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Wine Cooler from the Duke of Clarence Service by Worcester Porcelain Factory (Manufacturer)

More