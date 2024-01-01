rawpixel
Plate 131 from The Plan of Chicago, 1909: Chicago. Elevation Showing the Group of Buildings Constituting the Proposed Civic…
Plate 131 from The Plan of Chicago, 1909: Chicago. Elevation Showing the Group of Buildings Constituting the Proposed Civic Center. by Daniel Hudson Burnham (Architect)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

