https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937646Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlate 131 from The Plan of Chicago, 1909: Chicago. Elevation Showing the Group of Buildings Constituting the Proposed Civic Center. by Daniel Hudson Burnham (Architect)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 398 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 996 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPlate 131 from The Plan of Chicago, 1909: Chicago. Elevation Showing the Group of Buildings Constituting the Proposed Civic Center. by Daniel Hudson Burnham (Architect)More