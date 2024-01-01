https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937666Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChicago Stock Exchange Building: Two Elevator Enclosure Grilles, with Base Plates and Side Support Bars by Adler & Sullivan, Architects (Architect)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1153 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2882 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadChicago Stock Exchange Building: Two Elevator Enclosure Grilles, with Base Plates and Side Support Bars by Adler & Sullivan, Architects (Architect)More