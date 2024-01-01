https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937672Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Plan of Chicago Plate 106, Chicago, Illinois, Presentation Drawing by Daniel Hudson Burnham (Architect)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1187 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2967 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Plan of Chicago Plate 106, Chicago, Illinois, Presentation Drawing by Daniel Hudson Burnham (Architect)More