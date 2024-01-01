https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8939992Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBowl with Large Diamond-Shaped Area Interior with Dotted Lines and Diamonds, and Interlocking Stepped Motifs by Ancestral Pueblo (Anasazi)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1004 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2509 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBowl with Large Diamond-Shaped Area Interior with Dotted Lines and Diamonds, and Interlocking Stepped Motifs by Ancestral Pueblo (Anasazi)More