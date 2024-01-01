https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8940820Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVessel in the Form of a Figure with Geometric Face and Body Paint by ChupícuaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1160 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2901 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadVessel in the Form of a Figure with Geometric Face and Body Paint by ChupícuaroMore