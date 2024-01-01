rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8940820
Vessel in the Form of a Figure with Geometric Face and Body Paint by Chupícuaro
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vessel in the Form of a Figure with Geometric Face and Body Paint by Chupícuaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Vessel in the Form of a Figure with Geometric Face and Body Paint by Chupícuaro

More