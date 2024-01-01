rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941206
Bowl with Black Interlocking Lattice on Interior; White Interlocking Squared Spirals on Exterior by Cibola
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bowl with Black Interlocking Lattice on Interior; White Interlocking Squared Spirals on Exterior by Cibola

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Bowl with Black Interlocking Lattice on Interior; White Interlocking Squared Spirals on Exterior by Cibola

More