https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941506Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"Old Abe"/Frosted Eagle pattern compote by Crystal Glass Company (Manufacturer)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 818 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2044 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree Download"Old Abe"/Frosted Eagle pattern compote by Crystal Glass Company (Manufacturer)More