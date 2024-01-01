rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941893
Coffee Pot, part of Tea and Coffee Service by Rogers and Smith Company (Maker)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Coffee Pot, part of Tea and Coffee Service by Rogers and Smith Company (Maker)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Coffee Pot, part of Tea and Coffee Service by Rogers and Smith Company (Maker)

More