rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8941990
Balance-Beam Scale with Geometric Cut-out Motifs and String holding Shell Pendants by Nazca
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Balance-Beam Scale with Geometric Cut-out Motifs and String holding Shell Pendants by Nazca

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Balance-Beam Scale with Geometric Cut-out Motifs and String holding Shell Pendants by Nazca

More