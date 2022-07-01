https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/894382Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsCopper eucalyptus leaves on brown background vectorMoreCopper eucalyptus leaves on brown background vectorMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseVectorJPEGEPS | 55.82 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :