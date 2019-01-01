https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/894388Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsGold leatherleaf fern frame on white background illustrationMoreGold leatherleaf fern frame on white background illustrationMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 125.04 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :