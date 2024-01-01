https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944450Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo I as Hanjo in the play "Tsumagoi Sumidagawa," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the third month, 1733 by Torii Kiyomasu IIOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 603 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1508 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo I as Hanjo in the play "Tsumagoi Sumidagawa," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the third month, 1733 by Torii Kiyomasu IIMore