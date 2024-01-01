rawpixel
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo I as Hanjo in the play "Tsumagoi Sumidagawa," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the third month, 1733 by Torii Kiyomasu II

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

