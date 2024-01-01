rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944509
Kohada Koheiji, from the series "One Hundred Ghost Tales (Hyaku monogatari)" by Katsushika Hokusai
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

