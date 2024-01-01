rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944804
Reflective Love, from the series "Anthology of Poems: The Love Section (Kasen koi no bu) (Mono-omou koi)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Reflective Love, from the series "Anthology of Poems: The Love Section (Kasen koi no bu) (Mono-omou koi)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Reflective Love, from the series "Anthology of Poems: The Love Section (Kasen koi no bu) (Mono-omou koi)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

More