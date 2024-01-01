rawpixel
Ishibe: Megawa Village (Ishibe, Megawa no sato), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi…
Ishibe: Megawa Village (Ishibe, Megawa no sato), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi no uchi)," also known as the Hoeido Tokaido by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

