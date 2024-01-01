https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944879Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNumatsu, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)" by Katsushika HokusaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 842 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2106 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNumatsu, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)" by Katsushika HokusaiMore