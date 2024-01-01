https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944955Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAct Eight: Bridal Journey, from the play "Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 886 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2216 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAct Eight: Bridal Journey, from the play "Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Katsukawa ShunshoMore