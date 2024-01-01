rawpixel
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Ashikaga Takauji in the Play Kaeribana Eiyu Taiheiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Ashikaga Takauji in the Play Kaeribana Eiyu Taiheiki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1779 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

