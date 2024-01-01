rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945109
Hydrangea and Swallow, from an untitled series of large flowers by Katsushika Hokusai
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hydrangea and Swallow, from an untitled series of large flowers by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Hydrangea and Swallow, from an untitled series of large flowers by Katsushika Hokusai

More