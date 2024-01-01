rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945239
Shôki the Demon Queller, from an album of paintings of Shôki, Edo period (1615–1868) by Kanô Yasunobu, School of
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shôki the Demon Queller, from an album of paintings of Shôki, Edo period (1615–1868) by Kanô Yasunobu, School of

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Shôki the Demon Queller, from an album of paintings of Shôki, Edo period (1615–1868) by Kanô Yasunobu, School of

More