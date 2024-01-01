rawpixel
Hinazuru of the Keizetsuro, from the series "Comparing the Charms of Beauties (Bijin kiryo kurabe) (Keizetsuro Hinazuru)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Hinazuru of the Keizetsuro, from the series "Comparing the Charms of Beauties (Bijin kiryo kurabe) (Keizetsuro Hinazuru)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

