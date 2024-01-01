rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945313
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Street-Walker Otsuyu in the Play Cho Chidori Wakayagi Soga, Performed at the Ichimura…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Street-Walker Otsuyu in the Play Cho Chidori Wakayagi Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Second Month, 1779 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

