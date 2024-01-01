rawpixel
The Tea Plantation of Katakura in Suruga Province (Sunshu Katakura chaen no Fuji), from the series "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjurokkei)" by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public Domain

View CC0 License

