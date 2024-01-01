rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945541
Tsukioka of the Hyogoya (Hyogoya uchi tsukioka), from the series "Seiro bijin meika awase" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

